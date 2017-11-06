Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hit Up Church Multiple Times Together This Weekend!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Met BF Younes Bendjima The Day Before Kim's Paris Robbery -- That & More In This KUWTK Recap!
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick couldn't be more over.
Or, at least, that's the impression we got while watching Sunday's episode of KUWTK. As you surely know, the former flames have been at odds as Kourt has seemingly moved on from Lord Disick with a young model, named Younes Bendjima. In an attempt to make Kourtney jealous, Scott has been serial dating with starlets like Bella Thorne.
Sadly, Disick's antics have only solidified the schism between himself and his baby momma, as Kardashian revealed she has chosen to "distance" herself from the professional partier. Get the specifics about the state of Kourtney and Scott's relationship by ch-ch-checking out the recap (below)!