Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hit Up Church Multiple Times Together This Weekend!

Blessings.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted a few times over the weekend attending services at Hillsong LA in DTLA!

On Friday, the rekindled flames hit up a church event at Microsoft Theatre before dining at Morton's Steakhouse for a late bite from 10 p.m. until midnight. According to a witness, the 23-year-old arranged for the restaurant to stay open past closing so the two could have it all to themselves. Fancy!

Then, on Saturday, Selly and The Biebs revisited Hillsong twice in one day — and even had a wardrobe change in between!

Our insiders tell us Justin branched out solo on Sunday night for another church service at Zoe led by his friend, pastor Chad Veach. That's a lot of Jesus!

According to People, the Sorry singer is just waiting for the word from the 25-year-old that they're officially back on:

"Justin is doing great. Spending all week with Selena is the dream week for him. He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn't really worked. He is too excited to spend time with her. He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn't feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together. Justin still needs to win her family over and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person. He knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better. He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend."

Would U like to see these two together again?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

