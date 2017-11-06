Kate Winslet & Allison Janney Share An Unexpected Kiss At The 2017 Hollywood Film Awards — WATCH!

Talk about an A-list girl-on-girl smooch!

On Sunday, Kate Winslet was honored at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards with the prestigious Hollywood Actress Award. However, the evening took a surprisingly steamy turn when the Titanic alum exchanged a kiss with Allison Janney. So how did this all go down??

Photos: All The Red Carpet Looks From The Hollywood Film Awards!

Well, let us tell you…

Before even gracing the stage, Kate was introduced by her Divergent costar Shailene Woodley. Upon accepting the award, the 42-year-old noted:

"Thank you, Shai. Thank you so much for those wonderful words. I'm very proud to be next to you on this stage. Thank you for your grace, your integrity and your beautiful words."

Rather than make the moment about herself, Winslet decided to praise the other incredible women in the audience. She continued:

"What a great room this is to be in tonight, filled with so many achievements and such powerful creativity. I'm deeply appreciative of this acknowledgement, at a time when the voices of artists play such an important role in storytelling and pushing boundaries, and that feels necessary today—more than ever before, I think."

Awwwww. But the Wonder Wheel actress didn't stop there as she added that "one of the most rewarding things about this job" is "the opportunity to work alongside incredible actors." After applauding her peers, Kate gave a special shout out to the West Wing vet.

Winslet gushed:

"Allison Janney is in this room. Allison, I know I don't really know you, but I just want to be you. I do. Or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe."

The Mom artist encouraged the kiss suggestion by cheering from her seat. Allison then popped up and rushed the stage. Before locking lips, Kate quipped:

"Oh, it's gonna happen. Quick, quick, quick! This is an exciting moment, isn't it?"

HIGHlarious! Be sure to watch the moment for yourself (below).

Kate Winslet is honored with the Hollywood Actress Award for her role in @wonderwheelmov. 🙌 #HollywoodAwards pic.twitter.com/zmPl3il3oT

— Hollywood Awards (@hollywoodawards) November 6, 2017

Janney had another moment on stage when she was presented with the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her role in I, Tonya. Looks like it's a good time to be Allison. LOLz!

[Image via Hollywood Awards/Twitter.]

Tags: allison janney, awardz, awwwww, film flickers, funny, highlarious, hollywood film awards, kate winslet, love line, shailene woodley