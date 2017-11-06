Kevin Spacey Checks Into Sex Rehab In Arizona… In The Same Facility As Harvey Weinstein!

The Meadows Clinic: where the STARS go to get their dicks fixed!

It's been reported that Kevin Spacey has checked into a luxury rehab center in the Arizona desert for sex addiction treatment — the same facility as fellow alleged serial assaulter Harvey Weinstein.

Sources tell DailyMail.com that Spacey arrived in the $36,000-a-month clinic late last week, following the flood of sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.

The 58-year-old's reps said he is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment" after a string of men came forward with allegations dating back decades.

And it looks like Spacey went to the right place — the Meadows clinic touts itself as having the best sex addiction treatment program in the country. (We'd buy it if they find a way to tame Weinstein's libido.)

The elite clinic is a popular place for celebs looking to seek treatment not only for sex addiction, but abuse issues in general. Tiger Woods, Elle Macpherson, Kate Moss, and Selena Gomez have all taken up residency at the Meadows.

The American Beauty star, who came out as gay after the first allegation was reported, will be able to cleanse his loins by partaking in horse riding, yoga, tai chi, acupuncture, and "mindfulness meditation" at the facility.

Like Weinstein, Spacey will likely follow the center's 45-day treatment program for sex addicts called the "Gentle Path," where patients undergo counseling and "expressive arts" to try and deal with their issues.

Also like Weinstein, Spacey has no reason to rush getting treated, given that he's now officially out of a job with Netflix.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN.]

