Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Just Pocketed Almost $9 MILLION!

11/06/2017 6:47 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineKanye WestKim KardashianBusiness BlitzFor Reals EstateReality TV

no title

Like they need more money…

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just sold their Bel-Air mansion to Ukrainian philanthropist/aspiring musician Marina Acton who found the place "creative and inspiring."

But get this…

Kimye bought the house in 2013 for $9 million, and sold it for $17.8 million! If you do the math, that's almost $9 million in profit!

The 10,000 square foot mansion resides in the exclusive Bel-Air Crest community, and the deal — handled by Matt and Josh Altman from Million Dollar Listing LA — is (apparently) the most expensive sale ever in that area.

Lifestyles of the rich and famous!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

