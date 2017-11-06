Kim Kardashian's Trainer Reveals The Secrets To Getting A Smoking Hot Bod!

Whatever Kim Kardashian West is doing, it's clearly working!

On Sunday's episode of KUWTK, Kanye West's wife announces plans to start a "really crazy diet" and fitness routine with help from bodybuilder and personal trainer Melissa Alcantara (above, right).

Saint West's mommy said on the show:

"Melissa is a trainer I found. She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and see if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path… If I was 10 percent like her it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."

In terms of food, Melissa is all about "making food simple," eating "fresh and good" meals, and "portion control." She even stops by Kimmy's house to get rid of "processed crap" like vanilla wafers, graham crackers, and rice crispy treats.

In terms of workouts, Alcantara tells the reality TV star:

"It's a mix. I like low intensity interval training. I have high intensity and then weight training."

During a fitness session at Gunnar Peterson's gym, the two did squats, lunges, and a rope routine.

While sweating it out, Miz Kardashian announces her goal of getting a toned tummy!

"I know I could get abs—I've never been pushed to get them, but I know I could."

But how did KK do? Earlier this month on Instagram, Melissa wrote her client a GLOWING review! She said:

"Kim trains hard and has great work ethic and it's a pleasure to train her. Let's keep making these muscles girl."

Nobody said looking like a Kardashian would be easy!

