Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Met BF Younes Bendjima The Day Before Kim's Paris Robbery — That & More In This KUWTK Recap!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick couldn't be more over.

Or, at least, that's the impression we got while watching Sunday's episode of KUWTK. As you surely know, the former flames have been at odds as Kourt has seemingly moved on from Lord Disick with a young model, named Younes Bendjima. In an attempt to make Kourtney jealous, Scott has been serial dating with starlets like Bella Thorne.

Sadly, Disick's antics have only solidified the schism between himself and his baby momma, as Kardashian revealed she has chosen to "distance" herself from the professional partier. Get the specifics about the state of Kourtney and Scott's relationship by ch-ch-checking out the recap (below)!

Following all of the Cannes drama, Kourtney sat down with sis Khloé Kardashian to talk about Scott's "predictable" partying in the South of France. While KoKo called Disick's multi-woman romp "so slimy and gross," sis Kendall Jenner (who hopped on the phone with the older Kardashians) revealed that she warned the father-of-three not to come to Cannes. Apparently, she ordered Scott to cancel Bella Thorne's flight.

She admitted:

"I said, 'Cancel your flights. Cancel her ticket.'"

If only he had listened…

Later on in the episode, Kourtney shared that she and Scott have since talked about the Cannes dramz. Apparently, Lord D was feeling VVV blue — and Kardashian couldn't be more over the dramatics. The mother-of-three explained:

"Scott has been calling me. … I'm his therapist. He feels disgusting… I need to distance myself."

Smart move, momma!!

Now here's the tea we care about, during the episode, Kourtney dropped a major truth bomb about how she met her stunning beau. Shockingly, Younes and Kourtney met while clubbing in Paris ahead of Kim Kardashian West's headline making robbery. On how the 24-year-old won over the reality TV vet, Kardashian dished:

"I was just drunk…He literally grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It's 5 in the morning we're leaving.'"

HAWT. She continued:

"The next night … we walked into that club. We walked into the bathroom and that's when we got the phone call about Kim … He was like, ‘I'm not leaving you guys' and he had to translate."

Awwwww. What a good guy!!

While Kourt couldn't be happier in her romantic situation, Scott's serial dating has left him feeling unfulfilled. While chatting with Keeks, Disick noted:

"I'm trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that."

Sorry, Bella! Still, despite the drama, Scott and Kourtney appear to still be cordial as they had a candid conversation about a potential fourth baby while sitting with friends. Surprisingly, the 34-year-old admitted that he'd be down to have another kiddo with his ex, but would "do it artificially so it's not weird." Kourtney appeared to be less down with the plan, as she concluded:

"In that case, I'd rather just not have another one."

SAVAGE. Like we said, Kourtney and Scott are really over, folks!

Other highlights included Tristan Thompson's KUWTK debut, a family trip to Cleveland, etc. Be sure to get more deets on Sunday night's episode by taking a peek at the recap video (above)!

