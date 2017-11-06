Kris Jenner Gets Spoiled By The KarJenners With Sweet Messages & A Girls Trip For Her 62nd Birthday!

The Kardashians sure know how to make their momager feel loved!

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all paid tribute to Kris Jenner for her 62nd birthday on Sunday!

The oldests of her daughters penned beautiful messages for their famous momma on Instagram, making sure she felt oh so special since Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner noticeably didn't take to social media.

Kimmy wrote:

Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner Couldn’t have asked for a better mom! Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Kourt shared a similar sentiment:

Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother who is the perfect example of what it means to be living life to the fullest. You take each moment and make it a memory. Thank you for teaching me and my sisters how to be the women that we are today and the true value of family. With all my heart, I love you madly.A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

And Khloé went all out with a swipe-through:

Thankfully for the momma, it appears there's no drama as all five sisters were seen on Snapchat stocking up on junk food for a girls trip supposedly to Cleveland, which we can only assume KJ was invited to!

See some of their snaps in the gallery (above), and ch-ch-check out Kylie and Koko teasing their growing curves under black sweatshirts (below):

[Image via Snapchat.]

