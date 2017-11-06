Kris Jenner Gets Spoiled By The KarJenners With Sweet Messages & A Girls Trip For Her 62nd Birthday!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Happy birthday, Kris!

The Kardashians sure know how to make their momager feel loved!

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all paid tribute to Kris Jenner for her 62nd birthday on Sunday!

The oldests of her daughters penned beautiful messages for their famous momma on Instagram, making sure she felt oh so special since Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner noticeably didn't take to social media.

Kimmy wrote:

Kourt shared a similar sentiment:

And Khloé went all out with a swipe-through:

Thankfully for the momma, it appears there's no drama as all five sisters were seen on Snapchat stocking up on junk food for a girls trip supposedly to Cleveland, which we can only assume KJ was invited to!

See some of their snaps in the gallery (above), and ch-ch-check out Kylie and Koko teasing their growing curves under black sweatshirts (below):

