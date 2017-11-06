Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kourtney K. Texas Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Bella Thorne, One Direction, Liam Payne >> Bella Thorne Stars In Liam Payne's Bedroom Floor Music Video! Watch HERE!

Bella Thorne Stars In Liam Payne's Bedroom Floor Music Video! Watch HERE!

11/06/2017 11:47 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBella ThorneOne DirectionLiam Payne

Watch it HERE!

Liam Payne and Bella Thorne have joined forces!

The actress stars in the singer's Bedroom Floor music video, which finally dropped on Monday!

Video: Here's How The KarJenners Reacted To Bella With Scott Disick

Showing the song from her perspective, the former One Direction star croons as Bella struggles with a broken relationship.

Watch (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Diddy Just Changed His Name Again — But Twitter Isn't Here For It!
Next story »
Marilyn Manson Points Fake Rifle At San Bernardino Concert Crowd — Did The Rocker Go Too Far??
See All Comments