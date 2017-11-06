Bella Thorne Stars In Liam Payne's Bedroom Floor Music Video! Watch HERE!

A small Texas town continues to reel in the wake of a shooting at First Baptist Church, where at least 26 people died and at least 20 others were injured on Sunday.

Authorities said 23 people were found dead inside the church, two were found outside, and one died after being taken to the hospital, following what Gov. Greg Abbott called the deadliest mass shooting in his state's history.

The now-deceased shooter has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, an Air Force vet with a "troubled past," according to Abbott.

The 26-year-old's motive for the shooting is unclear, but more concerning questions remain for some town residents -- who still reportedly don't know if their family members are injured, at the hospital, or deceased.

Officials have not released all the names of the 26 people killed -- whose ages range from 5 to 72 -- however, some of the victims' identities have surfaced.

One victim was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor Annabelle Pomeroy (below).

[Image via Facebook/YouTube.]