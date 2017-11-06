Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight Loss Surgery!

Did Mimi go under the knife??

According to Page Six, after getting criticized by fat shaming Internet trolls, Mariah Carey reportedly underwent gastric sleeve surgery last month in Beverly Hills.

In the procedure, the stomach is reduced to about 15% of its original size so one feels satiated more quickly.

An insider revealed:

"Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers."

Even though it's only been a month, the singer is already noticing a difference.

"Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better."

Her rep declined to comment.

