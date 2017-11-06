Marilyn Manson Points Fake Rifle At San Bernardino Concert Crowd — Did The Rocker Go Too Far??

Marilyn Manson clearly didn't think this through…

On Sunday evening, the controversial rocker performed at the Knotfest music festival in San Bernardino, CA. As part of his show, the wheelchair bound Manson sang into a mic which was attached to a fake rifle.

This decision was particularly troubling since the San Bernardino community was devastated by a mass shooting only back in December 2015. In case you forgot, terrorists Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik took the lives of 14 people when they shot up a Department of Public Health training event using semi-automatic pistols and rifles.

Understandably, the community was left shaken up following the tragedy. Not to mention, this gig occurred mere hours after the tragic Texas church shooting.

Thus, it's so shocking that the 48-year-old would choose such an insensitive prop during his performance of We Know Where You Fucking Live. Still, Manson's whole M.O. is to strike up controversy — so perhaps the choice was a deliberate one?? Who knows.

