Meek Mill Is Going Back To Jail!

11/06/2017 8:41 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteLegal MattersNicki Minaj

Meek Mill can't stay out of trouble…

On Monday, a judge sentenced the rapper to two to four years in jail for violating probation from his 2009 drug and weapons case.

In March 2017, Nicki Minaj's ex was charged with assault after getting into an altercation with two employees at St. Louis International Airport, and in August, he was arrested for reckless endangerment after allegedly doing wheelies on a dirt bike in NYC.

Although both cases were dropped, the judge still believes the musician violated his probation.

According to TMZ, one of Mill's lawyers believes the judge has a grudge against him because (get this) he wouldn't do a remake of Boyz II Men's On Bended Knee and give her a shoutout.

Additionally, they are both from Philly and (apparently) know the same people.

Mill and his counsel plan to appeal.

