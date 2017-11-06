Here's Some Motivation To Get You Through Yet Another Monday!

Hello there, old friend.

Alas, the fleeting freedom of the weekend has once again fallen out of our grasp, only to bring us back to the recurring hell we call Monday.

For those who are tired, hungover, and contemplating why such a cruel day exists — let alone why we must experience it once every SEVEN DAYS — we have a message for you:

It's alright. It's okay. In the blink of an eye, it will be Tuesday!

Need more inspo? We figured. Sift through our collection of GIFs (below) for some Monday motivation!!!

[Image via NBC.]

