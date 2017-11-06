Do NOT Open This Netflix Email — It's A Scam!

Amber Portwood Was Super 'Nervous' To Tell Her Parents About Her 'Non-Traditional' Second Pregnancy!
Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon couldn't be happier about their unexpected pregnancy, but that doesn't mean they were prepared to break the news to their loved ones.
As we previously reported, last week, the Teen Mom OG star confirmed that she's pregnant with Glennon's child -- even though Amber's only been seeing him for the last four months. Understandably, the MTV starlet was uneasy about relaying her baby news to her family.
Related: Farrah Abraham Is Still Employed By Teen Mom OG…
While speaking with Us Weekly, the 27-year-old shared:
[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]