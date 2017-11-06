Nick Jonas Is 'Casually Dating' Model Georgia Fowler!

Nick Jonas has a new flame!

Celebrating big bro Joe Jonas' engagement to Sophie Turner in New York on Saturday, the singer was seen getting cuddly with model Georgia Fowler!

It's apparently still new, as a source told Us Weekly the duo are "casually dating."

Related: Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Are "Friends Again"

But they did leave the engagement party together!

There's no official word on when the pair started seeing each other, but the rumors of them being together started in September:

A few months ago nick posted a pic of her on his story while they were both in London 👀

— ~Ele~ (@xbeginagainx) September 16, 2017

Dang! And they're still going strong…

[Image via IPA/WENN & Media Punch.]

Tags: dating, georgia fowler, joe jonas, love line, models, nick jonas, sophie turner