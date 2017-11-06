Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kourtney K. Texas Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Models, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner >> Nick Jonas Is 'Casually Dating' Model Georgia Fowler!

Nick Jonas Is 'Casually Dating' Model Georgia Fowler!

11/06/2017 12:54 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineModelsJoe JonasNick JonasSophie Turner

New couple alert??

Nick Jonas has a new flame!

Celebrating big bro Joe Jonas' engagement to Sophie Turner in New York on Saturday, the singer was seen getting cuddly with model Georgia Fowler!

It's apparently still new, as a source told Us Weekly the duo are "casually dating."

Related: Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Are "Friends Again"

But they did leave the engagement party together!

There's no official word on when the pair started seeing each other, but the rumors of them being together started in September:

Dang! And they're still going strong…

[Image via IPA/WENN & Media Punch.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
The New Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Teases Its Intense Climax With More SeXXX — Watch!
See All Comments