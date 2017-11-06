Porsha Williams' Gun Was Stolen!

This is bad in so many ways!

Porsha Williams' SUV was broken into last week, and according to TMZ the thief got away with a lot of expensive stuff — and one item that could cost so much more.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star left her Range Rover in her assistant's garage and returned to find the window busted; witnesses reported seeing a man in a mask breaking in.

Video: The RHOA Season 10 Trailer Is Here!

A few of Williams' pricy Louis Vuitton handbags were gone, as well as her personal handgun (one of two she owns apparently).

We hope police are able to track it down before it's used for an even worse crime. But something tells us it's just gone now.

We feel bad for Porsha, but gurl — if you're going to own a firearm, you have got to keep it safer than that! Right? What do YOU think, RHOA fans??

