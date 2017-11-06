Home Videos Photos Shop
Rose McGowan Debuts Powerful Book Cover & Details About Her Memoir Brave — LOOK!

11/06/2017 2:24 PM ET | Filed under: InspirationRose McGowanBusiness BlitzBookzGirl Power

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan is telling her truth.

On Monday, the 44-year-old released the cover and details of her new memoir, Brave, which is available now for pre-order.

According to her website, the book covers her experience of being one of Hollywood's most-desired actresses in a highly-sexualized industry:

"In a strange world where she was constantly on display, fame soon became a personal nightmare of constant exposure and sexualization. Rose escaped in the world of her mind, something she had done as a child, and into high profile relationships. Every detail of her personal life became public, and the realities of an inherently sexist industry emerged with every script, role, public appearance, and magazine cover. The Hollywood machine packaged her as a sexualized bombshell, hi-jacking her image and identity and marketing them for their profit."

The description goes on:

"BRAVE is her raw, honest, and poignant memoir/manifesto—a no-holds-barred, pull-no-punches account of the rise of a star, fearless activist, and unstoppable force for change who is determined to expose the truth about the entertainment industry, dismantle the concept of fame, shine a light on a multi-billion-dollar business built on systemic misogyny, and empower people everywhere to wake up and be BRAVE."

This should be an incredibly interesting read!

You can snag a copy on shelves January 30, 2018.

[Image via HarperOne.]

