Sarah Hyland & The Bachelorette's Wells Adams Get Lovey Dovey On Instagram & Have Wells' Ex's Stamp Of Approval!

11/06/2017 1:23 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineHalloweenSarah HylandInstagramThe Bachelor/etteStranger Things

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

Instagram official!

Ever since their Stranger Things couples costume on Halloween, Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette's Wells Adams have not stopped posting about each other on social media!

See what we mean (below):

Mood. Always. 🍷❤️A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

He puts up with me 😝❤️A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Me: I look like Jim Morrison! Sarah: You look like your Mom #happyhalloweenA post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Back lit AFA post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Cuties!

What's more — and Bachelor Nation, you'll appreciate this — the new couple even has Wells' Bachelor In Paradise love interest Danielle Maltby's stamp of approval.

Ch-ch-check the proof (below)!

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

No drama here!

[Image via Instagram.]

