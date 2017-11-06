Scott Disick Slams 'Fake' Kourtney Kardashian In New KUWTK Clip!

Oh snap!

In a brand new teaser for KUWTK, Scott Disick calls out Kourtney Kardashian for being "fake" after she leaves him out of a Kardashian family event.

The momma-of-three tells her party boy ex:

"You think you can hurt me and still get invited to everything."

To which he responds:

"It's funny how fake you really are."

Eeek.

Watch the clip for the episode airing this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! (above)!

