Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kourtney K. Texas Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Kourtney Kardashian, Reality TV, Scott Disick, Breakups, KUWTK >> Scott Disick Slams 'Fake' Kourtney Kardashian In New KUWTK Clip!

Scott Disick Slams 'Fake' Kourtney Kardashian In New KUWTK Clip!

11/06/2017 12:26 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsKourtney KardashianReality TVScott DisickBreakupsKUWTK

Oh snap!

In a brand new teaser for KUWTK, Scott Disick calls out Kourtney Kardashian for being "fake" after she leaves him out of a Kardashian family event.

Related: Kris Jenner Gets Spoiled For Her 62nd Birthday!

The momma-of-three tells her party boy ex:

"You think you can hurt me and still get invited to everything."

To which he responds:

"It's funny how fake you really are."

Eeek.

Watch the clip for the episode airing this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! (above)!

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Where The Most Loved Bachelor Contestants Are Now
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: ‘Everlasting Love’ singer Robert Knight dead at 72
Next story »
Kevin Spacey Checks Into Sex Rehab In Arizona… In The Same Facility As Harvey Weinstein!
See All Comments