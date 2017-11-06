Everyone wants a piece of Finn Wolfhard these days -- but the actor just wants some peace!

The Stranger Things star received some criticism last week after he snubbed a group of "fans" waiting outside his hotel to take a picture with him.

One of the fans took to Twitter to share a clip of the 14-year-old walking out of his hotel, then -- hours later -- walking back in and snubbing their requests for a selfie.

The outraged fan called Wolfhard "heartless" for ignoring "fans who made [him] famous in the first place." But few people felt the same way.

In fact, some of the Stranger Things cast chimed in to defend their rundown costar!

First to the rescue was Shannon Purser, AKA Barb (R.I.P.), who condemned the stalker-y group for assuming Wolfhard was obligated to take a picture with them. She responded to the video clip on Twitter:

[Image via Brian To/FayesVision/WENN.]