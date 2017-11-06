Now Taylor Swift has problems!

In September, shortly after the release of the singer's single Look What You Made Me Do, PopFront published an article written by Meghan Herning provocatively titled "Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation."

In the piece, the author says the 27-year-old's first single from Reputation seems "to play to the same subtle, quiet white support of a racial hierarchy," and even compares images from the accompanying music video to that of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. Herning writes:

"Many on the alt-right see the song as part of a 're-awakening,' in line with Trump's rise. At one point in the accompanying music video, Taylor lords over an army of models from a podium, akin to what Hitler had in Nazis Germany. The similarities are uncanny and unsettling."'

In October, Swift's lawyer William J. Briggs sent the publication a letter demanding they issue a retraction for their "provably false and defamatory story," or possibly face a lawsuit.

After Meghan shared the letter with the ACLU, the organization decided to defend the writer against the legal threats!

On Monday, the nonprofit fired off a letter to Briggs slamming his "meritless" claims, and defending the blog post as "opinion protected by the First Amendment."

According to ACLU attorney Michael Risher:

"This is a completely unsupported attempt to suppress constitutionally protected speech."

Matt Cagle — a different lawyer for the organization — remarked:

"Intimidation tactics like these are unacceptable… Not in her wildest dreams can Ms. Swift use copyright law to suppress this exposure of a threat to constitutionally protected speech."

This is serious Bad Blood!

