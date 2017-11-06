First Eleven, now Jean Grey. The female telekinetic community really has Mike Wheeler's back!

In case you hadn't seen, a fan dragged Finn Wolfhard on social media after the Stranger Things star didn't go talk to him... when he was waiting outside his hotel.

Finn's costar Shannon Purser, AKA Barb, defended the young star, but another child star thrust into the spotlight had quite a bit to say on the matter.

Video: Millie Bobby Brown Slays Stranger Things Season 1 Recap Rap!

Sophie Turner is obviously no stranger to what the Stranger Things kids are going through, having been cast from obscurity on megahit Game Of Thrones when she was just 13. So she took real umbrage at some rando demeaning the teen.

She took to Twitter to remind people this is a KID we're talking about! See Sansa Stark's epic rant (below)!

