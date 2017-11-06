The Texas Church Shooter Has Been Identified — Details Here

The Sutherland Springs, TX shooter has been identified.

As we previously reported, on Sunday morning, at least 26 lives were taken after a gunman opened fire on the First Baptist Church. Reports have since confirmed the identity of the now deceased shooter, named Devin Kelley.

According to CNN, the 26-year-old mass shooter was an Air Force veteran who previously worked at the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. It's said his focus was in logistics readiness. Apparently, Kelley had a violent past as he was discharged from the Air Force in 2014, over a 2012 court-martial where he was accused of having assaulted his spouse and their child.

Smh. Per an Air Force spokesperson, Devin was discharged for "bad conduct," given a reduction in rank, and sentenced to 12 months in confinement.

Still, many are wondering why Kelley targeted the house of worship. While it was initially believed that Devin was "not from [the] immediate area," The Post has since claimed that Kelley was from a county near the site of his rampage. Not to mention, it's reported that Kelley's in-laws have been members of the First Baptist Church, but were not there at the time of the shooting.

Reportedly, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt has said all but one victim has been identified and that nearly everyone who was in the church received an injury of some kind. Tackitt added that the gunman was armed with two weapons — an assault riffle and a handgun.

After receiving gunshot wounds from a civilian, Kelley allegedly shot himself. It's currently unknown which shot ultimately killed the domestic terrorist.

As always, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.

