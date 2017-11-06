Those who knew Devin Kelley were not entirely shocked to learn he had shot up a church and killed 26 people on Sunday.

Years before the 26-year-old stormed into a Texas church with a military-style rifle and went on a mass shooting rampage, he was convicted of assaulting his wife and breaking his infant stepson's skull.

While stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico in 2012, Kelley was charged with "assault on his spouse and assault on their child." Don Christensen, a retired colonel who prosecuted Kelley for the Air Force, told the New York Times:

"He assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull, and he also assaulted his wife. He pled to intentionally doing it."

After 12 months confinement, the self-proclaimed atheist was discharged from the military with a bad conduct discharge, which kicked off a downward spiral that included divorce and an animal cruelty charge.

On Sunday, Kelley appeared to get revenge on his second wife Danielle and a faith he professed to loathe when he killed 26 people and injured 20 others at the First Baptist Church.

Among those Kelley killed in the church was own grandmother-in-law Lula Woincinski White (pictured above). Kelley's other in-laws and second wife were also

[Image via Texas Department of Public Safety/Facebook.]