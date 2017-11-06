Texas Shooting Victims Include Pastor's Daughter, Pregnant Woman, & 5-Year-Old Girl — Here Are Some Of Those Killed In The Tragedy

A small Texas town continues to reel in the wake of a shooting at First Baptist Church, where at least 26 people died and at least 20 others were injured on Sunday.

Authorities said 23 people were found dead inside the church, two were found outside, and one died after being taken to the hospital, following what Gov. Greg Abbott called the deadliest mass shooting in his state's history.

The now-deceased shooter has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, an Air Force vet with a "troubled past," according to Abbott.

The 26-year-old's motive for the shooting is unclear, but more concerning questions remain for some town residents — who still reportedly don't know if their family members are injured, at the hospital, or deceased.

Officials have not released all the names of the 26 people killed — whose ages range from 5 to 72 — however, some of the victims' identities have surfaced.

One victim was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor Annabelle Pomeroy (below).

Her mother Sherri Pomeroy confirmed to CBS News via text message on Sunday, writing:

"My husband and I were ironically out of town in two different states. We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends. Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can."

The family reeling most from the attack is the Holcombe family. Joe and Claryce Holcombe lost eight members of their family — including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Among those lost were Joe's 60-year-old son Bryan, who had been been filling in for the paster that day, and his 58-year-old wife Karla (above).

Joe's pregnant granddaughter-in-law Crystal Holcombe (below) was also killed; along with her three children, Emily Hill, Meghan Hill, and Greg Hill, and her unborn child.

The youngest victims of the shooting were identified as 5-year-old Brooke Ward and 7-year-old Emily Garza.

Emily (middle row, right) was shot and underwent surgery on Sunday but succumbed to her injuries. Brooke's (front row, left) 5-year-old brother Ryland Ward (front row, right) had multiple bullets surgically removed and was stable as of Sunday night.

Our hearts go out to the small community of Sutherland Springs, especially families of those killed, as more of the victim's identities come to light.

