The Crown's Season Two Trailer Teases Drama Among All Of The Royal Family — Watch The Tension HERE!

Scandal is about to rock Buckingham Palace.

On Monday, Netflix dropped an in depth trailer for the second season of their acclaimed drama, The Crown, inspired by Queen Elizabeth II's life. And, boy, are things about to get juicy!!

Not only does the second season tease a rogue Princess Margaret, but it appears the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, will continue to be at odds during this next chapter. In fact, if those longing gazes are any indication, Philip will be unfaithful once again. Uh oh!!

Sadly, this will be the last season for Claire Foy and Matt Smith's portrayals of Elizabeth and Philip, as they are to be replaced by more age-appropriate actors for season three. It's said Olivia Colman will play the Queen in the coming seasons.

Regardless, be sure to ch-ch-check out the new trailer for yourself (above) AND let us know (below) if you plan to binge The Crown when it drops on December 8.

