Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kourtney K. Texas Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Hottest Stories Right Now! >> The Hottest Stories Right Now!

The Hottest Stories Right Now!

11/06/2017 1:02 PM ET | Filed under: Hottest Stories Right Now!
no title

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift On Music Streaming: '[Kids] Don't Want To Listen To Look What You Made Me Do, That Music Doesn't Relate To Them At All'
[CLICK HERE]

Kylie Jenner Claps Back Against 'Altered' Baby Bump Photos As Pregnancy Rumors Persist!
[CLICK HERE]

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Enjoy Late, Romantic Dinner To Cap Wild Week Back Together
[CLICK HERE]

Mindy Kaling Shares The First Real Look At Her Baby Bump NINE MONTHS IN!
[CLICK HERE]

Selena Gomez's Health Scare Reportedly Made Justin Bieber Realize He Wanted The Starlet Back!
[CLICK HERE]

Lamar Odom Collapses In VIP Booth At Nightclub After Allegedly 'Drinking For Several Hours'
[CLICK HERE]

Former Veronica Mars Star Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide At 34
[CLICK HERE]

Jimmy Fallon Cancels Friday Tonight Show Taping Due To Family Medical Issue
[CLICK HERE]

New Details Have Been Revealed About Veronica Mars Star Brad Bufanda's Suicide
[CLICK HERE]

Actor Harry Dreyfuss Reveals Kevin Spacey Groped Him As A Teenager
[CLICK HERE]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's 'Bad' Moms: Celebs Share Their Parenting Struggles & More
9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donald Trump Says Texas Church Shooting 'Isn't A Guns Situation' — But Twitter Reminds Him That's Absolutely What It Is
Next story »
Nick Jonas Is 'Casually Dating' Model Georgia Fowler!
See All Comments