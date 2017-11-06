Home Videos Photos Shop
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Donated $5 MILLION To Close Friend Tyrese Gibson Amid His Custody Battle — On One Condition…

Will Smith and Tyrese Gibson

It's no secret that Tyrese Gibson has been going through IT these days.

As we've reported, the celeb is currently enthralled in a custody battle (and now-dropped abuse claims) with his ex Norma Gibson over their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Over the past few weeks, the actor shared the struggles of not being able to see his daughter amid the months-long investigation, even breaking down in tears when discussing having to pay Norma $13,000 a month to his social media following.

Now, the Fast & Furious star just received a HUGE gift from his close friends Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who gave him $5 MILLION to help him get on his feet.

But there's one condition… the celeb couple requested that Tyrese stop posting about his drama online now that he has the money. Doing the Lord's work, those two.

Ch-ch-check out Tyrese's announcement (below):

Wow. Friend goals.

