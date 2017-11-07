Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kourtney K. Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Levine, The Voice, Pregnant, Baby Bump Watch, It's A Girl!, Pregnancy Talk, Behati Prinsloo >> Adam Levine Confirms Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant With A Baby… GIRL!

Adam Levine Confirms Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant With A Baby… GIRL!

11/07/2017 1:22 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberEllen DeGeneresAdam LevineThe VoicePregnantBaby Bump WatchIt's A Girl!Pregnancy TalkBehati Prinsloo

WAHOO!

Exciting news from Adam Levine as he announced on Ellen on Tuesday that his wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with a baby GIRL — and revealed the two intend on having way more kiddos in the future!

Related: Adam Levine Reignites His Feud With The MTV VMAs

The Maroon 5 singer told Ellen DeGeneres:

"It is a girl. We are having another girl."

As you know, the couple already shares 13-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose. So precious.

When asked if he plans to expand the brood even larger, The Voice judge replied:

"Probably. I want a lot. I thrive with chaos. I really, generally enjoy and love it."

As for if the supermodel agrees, Adam said:

"She was an only child. So she wants like 100 babies. But I don't know if I could do that."

Watch the reveal in the video (above)!!

Congrats!!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Celebs Who've Been Candid About IVF!
View Pics »
Next story »
Veronica Mars Actor Brad Bufanda's Family & Friends Received Letters Following His Suicide
See All Comments