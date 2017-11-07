Adam Levine Confirms Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant With A Baby… GIRL!

WAHOO!

Exciting news from Adam Levine as he announced on Ellen on Tuesday that his wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with a baby GIRL — and revealed the two intend on having way more kiddos in the future!

The Maroon 5 singer told Ellen DeGeneres:

"It is a girl. We are having another girl."

As you know, the couple already shares 13-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose. So precious.

When asked if he plans to expand the brood even larger, The Voice judge replied:

"Probably. I want a lot. I thrive with chaos. I really, generally enjoy and love it."

As for if the supermodel agrees, Adam said:

"She was an only child. So she wants like 100 babies. But I don't know if I could do that."

Watch the reveal in the video (above)!!

Congrats!!

