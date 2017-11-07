Veronica Mars Actor Brad Bufanda's Family & Friends Received Letters Following His Suicide

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/07/2017 1:06 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad SadFamily

Our thoughts continue to be with Brad's loved ones.

Brad Bufanda had sent letters to his family prior to his death.

As we previously reported, the former Veronica Mars star passed away after committing suicide last week, having jumped off a building in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old mailed letters to his friends and family, which arrived a day after his passing. Sources say what's been revealed so far is that the young actor thanked one person for all their kind deeds.

Brad also mailed his rep his MacBook as an inside joke since they preferred PCs.

Hopefully those closes to him will feel some sort of closure, though it's said the family is still in shock, understandably.

They continue to be in our thoughts during this difficult time.

