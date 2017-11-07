Robin Leach Bought Britney Spears' Painting For $10K!

We told you Britney Spears was the next Picasso!

Remember that video we showed you of the pop star channeling her inner painter? Well, the picture of the colorful flowers has now been auctioned off for charity for a whopping $10K — to journalist Robin Leach!

To make it even better, all proceeds will benefit victims of the Las Vegas shooting via the Vegas Cares Memorial Fund.

Take a look at the proud new owner (below)!

It’s #RobinLeach, who just auctioned this @britneyspears piece to … himself! Yes! Great $10k moment #VegasCares @venetianvegasA post shared by John Katsilometes (@johnnykats1) on Nov 5, 2017 at 2:47pm PST

Iconic!

[Image via Instagram.]

