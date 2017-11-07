Chelsea Handler Talks Trump, Masturbation, And HATING Anal In No-Holds-Barred Playboy Interview!

One thing that gets Chelsea Handler fired up: politics.

And even though the comic says she'll never run for office herself, she told Playboy in her current feature that she will do everything in her power to help the "underdog" get elected.

When asked what she thinks about Donald Trump's presidency, the 42-year-old responded:

"Resign, please. Spare us the rest of your presidency. I think it's an abomination. I think if there were a way to erase a presidency, I would. Or at least not acknowledge that this one happened. I believe he'll be impeached. I think there's no way he can sustain this. He's constantly breaking laws, and he has no idea how to live in any sort of legal parameter. Everyone needs to stand up and fight right now."

Going off of that same point, the TV personality discussed how important it is for men to join the fight and make their voices heard. Hear, hear.

Switching gears, the Netflix star also opened up about exploring her sexuality at a young age.

She reflected on attending a "masturbation party" when she was eight, saying:

"It turned into a masturbation sleepover party. We called it "the feeling." It was a bunch of eight-year-old girls, and we were just learning how to masturbate. We were rubbing our vaginas over our clothes. It wasn't a vagina party at all. It was basically like playing doctor, but no one was touching each other, thankfully."

As for how that shaped her relationship with masturbating now, Handler explained:

"In my entire adult life I don't think I've ever masturbated. I'm too embarrassed. If I have it's been more than 10 years. First of all, I don't have the fucking time. Second, it seems depressing. If I have 10 minutes, I'm sleeping; I'm not fucking jerking off. It seems depressing to jerk off in your bed, come and then what? I don't even get the concept. And I'm not that horny, so it's not part of my repertoire. I'm horny if I'm into somebody, but I'm not horny if I'm not. I'm not boy crazy."

And she's not girl crazy either — even though she HAS tried it:

"I was really fucked-up. I don't know if I would be with a woman when I was sober. It was more of, you know, being really drunk, and we were with a guy. But yes, I've been with a girl. More than once, when I was younger. I haven't done that in a long time. But I get why people do it. It's fun. It's like when you're really sexual and you're experimenting and seeing if that's what you're into."

Another thing she's tried and didn't like? Anal. She noted:

"I did that once or twice, and for a week after my ass was broken. Eeek. But a lot of girls love it. I mean, regular sex sometimes hurts. So I don't know what my butt's doing."

The more you know!

You can read the rest of the eight-page feature HERE!

