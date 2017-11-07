Home Videos Photos Shop
Need Cheering Up? Chris Evans Just Shared A Video Of His Dog Singing…

11/07/2017 6:48 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteDisneyChris EvansPetsDog

no title

We used to be endlessly impressed with Chris Evans — we mean, he can act, he can sing, he can throw his mighty shield…

But now we know who the real talent in the fam is — Dodger, his adorable pup!

The Captain America: Civil War star shared an adorable video on Tuesday of Dodger singing along with his favorite toy to The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!


SO CUTE!

We wonder if he got that love for singing and lions from his Disney-lovin' poppa watching The Lion King.

P.S. — Is that Jenny Slate we hear giggling in the background…?

[Image via Twitter.]

