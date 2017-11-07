Need Cheering Up? Chris Evans Just Shared A Video Of His Dog Singing…

We used to be endlessly impressed with Chris Evans — we mean, he can act, he can sing, he can throw his mighty shield…

But now we know who the real talent in the fam is — Dodger, his adorable pup!

The Captain America: Civil War star shared an adorable video on Tuesday of Dodger singing along with his favorite toy to The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017



SO CUTE!

We wonder if he got that love for singing and lions from his Disney-lovin' poppa watching The Lion King.

P.S. — Is that Jenny Slate we hear giggling in the background…?

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: chris evans, disney, dodger, dog, music minute, pets, the lion sleeps tonight, twitter