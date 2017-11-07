Chris Hemsworth Shares THE CUTEST Photo With His Son On The Set Of Thor: Ragnarok!

Of course Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's kids are gorgeous; they're half Norse god and half Spanish fitness model! LOLz!

For real though, the parents — and costars — have three adorable little ones, daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. But only one can be the next God of Thunder.

Or maybe the other two like Wonder Woman more?

Photo: Chris Pratt Returned To Instagram With His Own Adorable Thor: Ragnarok Family Moment!

Chris shared an Instagram pic Tuesday from the set of Thor: Ragnarok in which he's walking hand-in-hand with one of his sons, who just happens to also be wearing a cape, and it's just the most precious thing EVER!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The passing of the torch #thorragnarokA post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

OMG, we love it!!!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

Tags: celeb kidz, chris hemsworth, comic books, cute kidz, cute!, elsa pataky, instagram, perezcious parenting, thor ragnarok