Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kourtney K. Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Comic Books, Chris Hemsworth, Cute!, Celeb Kidz, Cute Kidz, Perezcious Parenting, Instagram >> Chris Hemsworth Shares THE CUTEST Photo With His Son On The Set Of Thor: Ragnarok!

Chris Hemsworth Shares THE CUTEST Photo With His Son On The Set Of Thor: Ragnarok!

11/07/2017 8:57 PM ET | Filed under: Comic BooksChris HemsworthCute!Celeb KidzCute KidzPerezcious ParentingInstagram

no title

Of course Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's kids are gorgeous; they're half Norse god and half Spanish fitness model! LOLz!

For real though, the parents — and costars — have three adorable little ones, daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. But only one can be the next God of Thunder.

Or maybe the other two like Wonder Woman more?

Photo: Chris Pratt Returned To Instagram With His Own Adorable Thor: Ragnarok Family Moment!

Chris shared an Instagram pic Tuesday from the set of Thor: Ragnarok in which he's walking hand-in-hand with one of his sons, who just happens to also be wearing a cape, and it's just the most precious thing EVER!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

The passing of the torch #thorragnarokA post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

OMG, we love it!!!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hollywood's 'Bad' Moms: Celebs Share Their Parenting Struggles & More
10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
The CUTEST Baby Zoo Animal Videos!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
Next story »
Kevin Spacey Was 'A Bit Of A Bully' On Set Of Baby Driver, According To Costar Jon Bernthal
See All Comments