Ugh — Chris Rock Jokes He Won't Hire Women Because 'They Cry Rape' For Money!

On behalf of women everywhere — fuck you, Chris Rock!!

According to reports, last Thursday night, Rock attempted some sexual harassment themed material while performing stand-up at the Comedy Cellar. Specifically, it's said the funny man quipped that he won't hire women anymore since "they cry rape because they want money."

Well, that is beyond ridiculous AND so offensive! One patron told Page Six that Chris joked he'd need a crew of witnesses around him at all times so he wouldn't fall prey to false rape allegations. Allegedly, the industry vet also added that he's too afraid to hire a female cleaning lady because of the potential for false claims.

Smh. And it seems as though the audience found the material lacking in humor, as one woman noted to the publication:

"I've seen him before and he was hysterical, but this wasn't funny at all… Nobody was laughing. There were many boos and many women who were telling him he was a sexist pig. Two people got kicked out."

The Everybody Hates Chris creator attempted to save his act by asking his comedian pal, Jeff Ross, for a new topic to talk about. Despite Ross' suggestion that Rock discuss "growing up in Brooklyn," the 52-year-old chose to weigh in on the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

In fact, the Saturday Night Live alum attempted to paint himself as a Weinstein victim as he claimed he has felt the indie movie mogul's wrath before. He continued:

"Weinstein ­fucked with me by trying to have me star in the worst movies of all time…"

Seriously?? Quit while you're ahead, bud.

After around 20 minutes, Rock exited the stage to silence and Jeff took over the mic. The Roast Master attempted to win the audience back by joking:

"Now that we got that Chris Rock kid out of the way . . ."

*Sigh* As of right now, Chris' publicist doesn't have a comment on the controversial gig. Although, we bet we'll be seeing an apology soon!!

