This Snippet From Colton Haynes' Wedding To Jeff Leatham Will Make You Cry ALL Of The Happy Tears — WATCH!

This Snippet From Colton Haynes' Wedding To Jeff Leatham Will Make You Cry ALL Of The Happy Tears — WATCH!

11/07/2017 3:11 PM ET

colton haynes wedding clip

Looking for a good cry today?? Well, then, we have the video for you!

On Monday, Colton Haynes took to YouTube to share a snippet from his October wedding ceremony — and, boy, is it emotional AF!

As we previously reported, the American Horror Story star wed floral designer Jeff Leatham in Palm Springs, CA in front of their loved ones.

Related: Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger's Wedding Pics Are So Sweet!

And as you can see in the video, the ceremony was a lavish affair. We mean, Kris Jenner officiated the nuptials for Pete's sake.

Ch-ch-check out the tender wedding clip for yourself (below). However, make sure you have tissues on hand…

[Image via Instagram.]

