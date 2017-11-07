This Snippet From Colton Haynes' Wedding To Jeff Leatham Will Make You Cry ALL Of The Happy Tears — WATCH!

Looking for a good cry today?? Well, then, we have the video for you!

On Monday, Colton Haynes took to YouTube to share a snippet from his October wedding ceremony — and, boy, is it emotional AF!

As we previously reported, the American Horror Story star wed floral designer Jeff Leatham in Palm Springs, CA in front of their loved ones.

And as you can see in the video, the ceremony was a lavish affair. We mean, Kris Jenner officiated the nuptials for Pete's sake.

Ch-ch-check out the tender wedding clip for yourself (below). However, make sure you have tissues on hand…

[Image via Instagram.]

