Strangers Get Kicked Off Airplane After Other Passengers Catch Them Doing Poorly Hidden Sex Stuff In Their Seats

Is Delta Airlines is the new Tinder? It was for a pair of traveling strangers who were caught in a poorly hidden sex act last month!

According to a police report obtained by the Detroit Free Press, the couple traveling on the Detroit-bound flight tried to cover their naughty activity with a blanket — all while a man was sleeping in the same row next to them!

The report describes a "highly intoxicated" woman performing oral sex on a man in Row 26, triggering complaints from passengers who caught wind of the in-flight adult entertainment — not to mention, an FBI investigation.

One passenger wrote in a witness statement:

"I felt bad for the guy beside them, but I guess he was sleeping."

While he may have slept through the thirsty first act, the man surely woke up when the couple was caught. The report details the woman being "continuously disruptive" as she "yelled and screamed" while being hauled off to an airport jail.

The Wayne Metro Airport Police Department said both the 28-year-old man and 48-year-old California woman received citations from the FBI for lewd and lascivious behavior, and for disorderly conduct.

Oddly enough, these lovers didn't know each other before take off. The report states the pair met on the Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Detroit, and the woman switched her seat so that she could be next to him.

After receiving a report about two passengers having sex on the plane, airport police at Detroit Metro entered the plane. One of them spoke with the man who said the woman "had fallen asleep in his lap but that they did not have intercourse," claiming that he only "grabbed her breasts on the outside of her clothes."

After an officer then questioned the woman, noting her eyes were "bloodshot and red," both were handcuffed and ushered off the aircraft.

Both passengers were issued citations based on passengers' witness statements. One traveler wrote that the they "went to the row and witnessed the lady in the man's lap performing felatio… they had a blanket partially covering the 'act.' I asked for boarding cards and names."

After being released by police, officials tried to help the woman re-book her flight, but Security said she was "not permitted to fly Delta."

The woman left the next day on another flight, where she hopefully just stuck with the warm nuts provided by the flight attendant.

