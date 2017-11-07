QUIZ: With Cuffing Season In Full Swing, What's YOUR Love Style?

Have you gotten the memo that it's cuffing season yet?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez definitely did! Ha!

Don't sweat it if you're still single, though. There's still time to find a cuddle partner for the cold, but before you go head first into anything, we definitely recommend learning your love style.

Having a thorough understanding of yourself in relationships can help with communication, and it can also help ensure yours makes it all the way through the season to Valentine's Day!

Wondering what the hell a love style is in the first place? Well, some of us are very demonstrative, while others like to keep their feelings mostly hidden. And then some are right in the middle!

Find out which type you are by taking our quiz (below)!

