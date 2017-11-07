ICYMI: Dacre Montgomery's Audition Tape For Stranger Things Is One Of The Best We've EVER Seen!

Dacre Montgomery is a star on the rise.

While the Australian actor made a splash as the Red Ranger in the 2017 reboot of Power Rangers, he's certainly sky-rocketed to fame thanks to his role as Billy Hargrove in the second season of Stranger Things. And we've since learned how Dacre landed his role as Hawkins' newest bad boy as we've laid our eyes on the up-and-comer's audition tape.

Related: Sophie Turner Stands Up For Finn Wolfhard

In an attempt to stand out, Montgomery sliced together his audition tape into a mini-movie of sorts. Not only did his reel feature an intense scene from Stand By Me, but Dacre also included a SHIRTLESS dance number to the '80s classic, Come On Eileen. AH-Mazing!

He may not be an A-lister yet, but he could make it if he keeps this up!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Dacre's audition, and other impressive early A-list tapes, for yourself (below)!!

CLICK HERE to view "Early A-Lister Audition Tapes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Early A-Lister Audition Tapes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Early A-Lister Audition Tapes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Early A-Lister Audition Tapes!"

CLICK HERE to view "Early A-Lister Audition Tapes!"

Tags: dacre montgomery, film flickers, power rangers, stand by me, stranger things, tv news