Dancing With The Stars' 'Trios' Night Had More Perfect Scores — But Led To This Couple Getting Booted!

Monday night's Dancing With The Stars saw quite a few familiar faces!!

The couples were joined by six past champions for a trio dance, which Jordan Fisher completely nailed alongside his partner Lindsay Arnold and High School Musical star Corbin Bleu!

The singer scored 30/30 twice last night, but unfortunately, not everyone had the same luck!

Trying to figure out who got eliminated? Catch our recap (below)!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater scored a 22/30 with their waltz:

And a 25/30 with their trio dance alongside Rashad Jennings:

Sadly, it was Terrell Owens who got eliminated after his Charleston with Cheryl Burke, and a trio dance with Kelly Monaco:

As we previously shared, Jordan gave viewers another amazing show with a quickstep:

And a salsa:

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy were also safe, landing a 24/30 for their tango:

The partners were later joined by Laurie Hernandez for a jive:

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas received a 26/30 from the judges for their samba:

They later scored a 28/30 when they were joined by Kristi Yamaguchi:

Frankie Muniz, who received a perfect score last week with Witney Carson, scored 26/30 with their waltz:

And then a 27/30 when they were joined by Alfonso Ribeiro:

Are you disappointed by who went home??

