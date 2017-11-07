Diddy Admits He Was 'Only Joking' About Changing His Name

It turns out Diddy wasn't serious about changing his name!

The singer went back on social media on Monday to let fans know he's still Diddy and NOT Love or Brother Love, as he previously told them on his birthday!

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old confessed:

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE.A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

The performer got a lot of unhappy reactions from the Internet when he teased the name change, so this sounds like it's for the best!

