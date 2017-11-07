Home Videos Photos Shop
Diddy Admits He Was 'Only Joking' About Changing His Name

Diddy Admits He Was 'Only Joking' About Changing His Name

11/07/2017

Diddy is still Diddy!

It turns out Diddy wasn't serious about changing his name!

The singer went back on social media on Monday to let fans know he's still Diddy and NOT Love or Brother Love, as he previously told them on his birthday!

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old confessed:

The performer got a lot of unhappy reactions from the Internet when he teased the name change, so this sounds like it's for the best!

