Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kourtney K. Texas Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Disney, Alcohol, Play With Perez >> QUIZ: Can We Guess What's In Your Wine Glass Based On Your Favorite Disney Princess?

QUIZ: Can We Guess What's In Your Wine Glass Based On Your Favorite Disney Princess?

11/07/2017 12:19 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneyAlcoholPlay With Perez

Even princesses have a glass. Or two!

There's nothing like a glass of wine to help you wind down from your day at the office.

Or if you're a Disney princess, a day at the castle!

Of course, they each have their different tastes (as you can tell by their princes). So, who do you think prefers a sweet Moscato or a rich Malbec??

Related: Disney In Talks To Buy Fox! Find Out What This Could Mean For Fans!

Answer a few easy questions (below) to find out!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
View Pics »
Next story »
Christina Aguilera's 'America' - REACTING Live!