QUIZ: Can We Guess What's In Your Wine Glass Based On Your Favorite Disney Princess?

There's nothing like a glass of wine to help you wind down from your day at the office.

Or if you're a Disney princess, a day at the castle!

Of course, they each have their different tastes (as you can tell by their princes). So, who do you think prefers a sweet Moscato or a rich Malbec??

Related: Disney In Talks To Buy Fox! Find Out What This Could Mean For Fans!

Answer a few easy questions (below) to find out!

Tags: alcohol, ariel, belle, characters, disney, film flickers, play with perez, questions