Donald Trump Says Stricter Gun Laws Would Have Left 'Hundreds More Dead' In Texas & Uses That False Chicago Argument Once Again

Donald Trump's response when pressed about "extreme vetting" for gun buyers is filled with so many inaccuracies, it's hard to know where to begin.

During a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday, an NBC journalist inquired whether POTUS would consider stricter rules for purchasing guns in the wake of all of the mass shootings — something he's done with things like immigration.

Trump responded with a smart ass remark about it being too soon to discuss policy before making a "good guy with a gun" argument. He went on to say tougher regulations would not have stopped the mass shooting in Texas — which is just insane.

He said:

"You're bringing up a situation that probably shouldn't be discussed too much right now. We could let a little time go by. It's OK if you feel that's an appropriate question even though we're in the heart of South Korea. I will certainly answer your question. If you did what you're suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago, and you might not have had that very brave person who happened to have a gun or a rifle in his truck go out and shoot him, and hit him and neutralize him. I can only say this: If he didn't have a gun, instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead. So that's the way I feel about it. Not going to help."

Trump then used Chicago as example of a city with "the strongest gun laws in our nation" — but called the Illinois hub a "disaster":

"Look at the city with the strongest gun laws in our nation — Chicago. Chicago is a disaster, a total disaster. If this man did not have a gun or rifle it would have been a much worse situation in the great state of Texas."

Not only do other cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco have stricter gun laws on the books — but Chicago has even been criticized by The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence for not requiring registration of firearms, for not limiting the purchase of multiple firearms, and for not allowing local jurisdictions to regulate firearms. So, there's clearly a lot of work to be done.

In fact, Illinois as a state is ranked EIGHTH on the "Smart Gun Laws" report card.

Watch his ill-informed response

This guy is just reading from the NRA manual. Stay woke, bbs.

