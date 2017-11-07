Ed Westwick has been accused of rape.
The star best known for his role as Chuck on Gossip Girl was called out by actress Kristina Cohen on Monday in a lengthy Facebook post where she described the alleged assault.
The 27-year-old revealed the incident happened three years ago when she was at his house with an unnamed producer she was dating at the time.
Related: Chris Rock Jokes He Won't Hire Women Because "They Cry Rape" For Money
Kristina recalled feeling uncomfortable being at Ed's home when he "suggested 'we should all fuck,'" and how she was pressured into staying despite being tired and wanting to leave. She said she went to nap in the actor's guest room like he suggested, but woke to him on top of her!
She shared:
"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.
It was a nightmare, and the days following weren't any better."
Kristina continued, adding how the producer victim-blamed her:
"The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there's no way I can go around saying Ed 'raped' me and that I don't want to be 'that girl.'"
She finished, writing:
"Men like Ed using fame and power to rape and intimidate but then continue through the world collecting accolades.
I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."
The 30-year-old star has yet to comment on her allegations.
We'll continue to keep you updated.
[Image via Instagram.]
Tags: controversy, ed westwick, facebook, gossip girl, kristina cohen, legal matters, rape, sexual assault, violence