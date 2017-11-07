Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Responds To Rape Allegations
What does Ed Westwick have to say in his defense? Not a lot...
In case you hadn't heard, the Gossip Girl star was accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen, who gave a detailed account on Facebook Monday.
The 30-year-old Brit took to Instagram to post a brief denial, saying he did "not know this woman" and "certainly" had "never committed rape."
See his complete statement (below):
[Image via Instagram.]