A Harvey Weinstein Indictment Could Come Next Week!

Harvey Weinstein might finally face some actual punishment soon.

According to reports, the Manhattan district attorney plans to seek an indictment of the disgraced filmmaker next week in regards to actress Paz de la Huerta's credible claims that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

As you may know, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce announced plans last week to obtain an arrest warrant for Weinstein — but now it seems DA Cy Vance will go straight to a grand jury.

