Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kourtney K. Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Legal Matters, Busted! >> A Harvey Weinstein Indictment Could Come Next Week!

A Harvey Weinstein Indictment Could Come Next Week!

11/07/2017 4:47 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersBusted!

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein might finally face some actual punishment soon.

According to reports, the Manhattan district attorney plans to seek an indictment of the disgraced filmmaker next week in regards to actress Paz de la Huerta's credible claims that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Related: 14 Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

As you may know, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce announced plans last week to obtain an arrest warrant for Weinstein — but now it seems DA Cy Vance will go straight to a grand jury.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Stars Share Their Most Sexist Audition Stories!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: New York Times Joins Disney Movie Boycott Over LA Times Blackout
Next story »
Mia vs Pasta!
See All Comments