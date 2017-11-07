Ronan Farrow Says Even MORE Harvey Weinstein Stories Are About To Come Out While Speaking On His Latest Bombshell Exposé

We've only hit the tip of the Harvey Weinstein iceberg, according to Ronan Farrow.

The investigative journalist stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday to discuss his latest exposé on the disgraced movie mogul, making it clear that the revelations about him are far from over.

Since Farrow's initial New Yorker report, Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by over 70 women — with a more recent story shedding light on just how far the former Miramax head went to silence his alleged victims.

Farrow's contribution to the New Yorker on Monday detailed how the mega-producer hired two intelligence companies to help discredit and intimidate accusers such as Rose McGowan and Asia Argento.

Speaking to GMA's George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Robin Roberts about the "seismic shift" his bombshell report triggered, Mia Farrow's son said there are still many Weinstein stories that need to be uncovered. He explained:

"We are getting a lot coming in… Some of it [is] very, very troubling and some of it, I think, [is] checking out. It is not over and look, that is down to the bravery of women that are still coming forward, and men that are coming forward as victims. This is, as you say, a movement."

While Weinstein's rep shut down the accusations as nothing but "fiction," Farrow stands behind the women in his story, who he says were intimidated and manipulated into remaining silent for years:

"There are criminal offenses — intimidation, menacing — that are linked to the way the women described their experience of this. They were afraid for their physical safety because this all emanated from a guy who had attacked them in the past."

Quoting one of the investigators who said Weinstein was able to "intimidate" the New York Times into not breaking a story of his alleged assault years ago, Ronan added:

"The body of reporting makes clear that the women have another story, the actual operatives involved in these operations have another story and the all of his lawyers have another story."

And based on what he's teasing, there are still plenty more bombshell Weinstein stories that are about to be told. (We wonder if Ronan has been in talks with Uma Thurman?)

Watch a clip of Ronan's interview (below) to hear what he had to say about Hollywood's perv purge.

