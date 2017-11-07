Jesse Jackson & John Singleton Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Journalist

John Singleton and Jesse Jackson are the latest to be accused of sexual harassment.

On Monday, The Root writer and producer Danielle Young publicly revealed being on the receiving end of unwanted sexual attention allegedly from both men.

She penned in a post titled, "Don't Let The Smile Fool You. I'm Cringing On The Inside" first about her experience with the politician. Recalling meeting him following a keynote speech he had given, she shared:

"After Jackson's riveting and inspiring speech about the responsibility of black journalists, we all lined up to take a photo with him. I walked toward Jackson, smiling, and he smiled back at me. His eyes scanned my entire body. All of a sudden, I felt naked in my sweater and jeans. As I walked within arm's reach of him, Jackson reached out a hand and grabbed my thigh, saying, 'I like all of that right there!' and gave my thigh a tight squeeze."

Danielle continued:

"Even though Jackson had had his hand reached out, I had no idea that he would touch me in a sexual way. I did what most women in an uncomfortable position do: I giggled. And I continued to giggle as he pulled me in closer, stared down at my body, smiled and told me he was only kidding."

The journalist also wrote about an interaction with the Baby Boy director earlier this year at the American Black Film Festival. Recounting the uncomfortable situation, Danielle said:

"When I walked into the room, I heard Singleton say something, and I heard enough of it to know it was about me. But I ignored it. Thank God for my callus. I only had about four minutes to interview him, so I was in go mode. I conducted the interview, and afterward I went over to Singleton to grab my mic and he grabbed my wrist and pulled me toward him, saying, 'Bring that juiciness over here.'"

It didn't end there either!

"He was sitting in a director's chair, so when he pulled me, I fell forward and stopped myself by placing my hands on his legs. He then leaned forward and kissed me on my cheek. I said, 'Oh, oh, OK,' and stood up, embarrassed because everyone was definitely still in the room."

She says he continued to make similar comments:

"When he was about to leave the room, he asked if I wanted a picture. In order not to make it awkward, I said yes. He grabbed me around my waist and pulled me into him, saying, 'Oooh, I'm gonna grab on tight to you.' I laughed, because that's what I do when I am uncomfortable, and snapped the photo."

You can see the picture (below), which she says admittedly made light of his sexual advances:

Snapped this selfie with this legend while he gripped my waist and said, "oooh I'm gonna grab on tight to you." Y'all. #JohnSingleton likes his women BBW. Word to #Drake. #DaniWorks #abff2017A post shared by Danielle Young (@rhapsodani) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Young also added how he acted similarly toward another woman in the room. And she concluded, writing:

"It's not my fault if a man wants to turn a professional environment into a playground of flirting, grabbing and sexual talk. I didn't ask for the attention just by existing. No one asks for the attention by just being themselves."

We applaud her bravery!!

Meanwhile, John failed to comment, but Jackson shared this statement via his rep:

"Although Rev. Jackson does not recall the meeting three years ago, he profoundly and sincerely regrets any pain Ms. Young may have experienced."

We'll continue to keep you updated.

