Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kourtney K. Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Jimmy Kimmel, Perezcious Parenting, Late Night TV >> Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night With An Update On His Son Billy's Health

Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night With An Update On His Son Billy's Health

11/07/2017 11:52 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsJimmy KimmelPerezcious ParentingLate Night TV

Jimmy Kimmel is many things, but stay-at-home dad isn't one of them!

The host returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday after taking a week off to be with his family.

While he planned on taking off because his son Billy was scheduled to have his next heart surgery, Kimmel admitted some things were more important — like waiting in line for the new iPhone. He joked:

"Officially, I was off because my son Billy was supposed to have his next heart surgery. But we had to postpone it because we all had colds. But the truth is, I was waiting in line for the new iPhone all week."

Kimmel added that his son, who underwent heart surgery in May after doctors noticed he had a heart murmur shortly after his birth, was "doing fine" — though he still must undergo two more surgeries.

Video: Kids Flip Off Their Parents In Kimmel's 2017 Halloween Candy Prank!

Since the comedian wasn't faced with sending his son to the surgery room on his week off, he spent some quality time with his 3-year-old daughter Jane. And let's just say he reached his limit with the tot sooner than he'd like to admit.

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) to hear Kimmel's hilarious parenting story that ends with him throwing cookies in their pool!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Hollywood's 'Bad' Moms: Celebs Share Their Parenting Struggles & More
Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
Next story »
Dancing With The Stars' 'Trios' Night Had More Perfect Scores — But Led To This Couple Getting Booted!
See All Comments