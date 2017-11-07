Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Late Night With An Update On His Son Billy's Health

Jimmy Kimmel is many things, but stay-at-home dad isn't one of them!

The host returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday after taking a week off to be with his family.

While he planned on taking off because his son Billy was scheduled to have his next heart surgery, Kimmel admitted some things were more important — like waiting in line for the new iPhone. He joked:

"Officially, I was off because my son Billy was supposed to have his next heart surgery. But we had to postpone it because we all had colds. But the truth is, I was waiting in line for the new iPhone all week."

Kimmel added that his son, who underwent heart surgery in May after doctors noticed he had a heart murmur shortly after his birth, was "doing fine" — though he still must undergo two more surgeries.

Since the comedian wasn't faced with sending his son to the surgery room on his week off, he spent some quality time with his 3-year-old daughter Jane. And let's just say he reached his limit with the tot sooner than he'd like to admit.

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) to hear Kimmel's hilarious parenting story that ends with him throwing cookies in their pool!

