Jonathan Cheban Says He Plans To Legally Change His Name To Foodgod — & He's 100% Serious!!

On Monday, it was reported that Kim Kardashian West's bestie Jonathan Cheban is planning to legally change his name to "Foodgod." Excuse us for a minute — HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Anywho, according to Page Six, the Kardashian confidant is gearing up to change his moniker as he's taken to the way fans have started referring to him by his culinary alter ego. He told the webloid:

"Everyone calls me foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or 'BFF.'"

Apparently, the title was given to Jonathan by Keeks' husband, Kanye West. And for those of you doubting Cheban's commitment to the name change, know he's revealed to the publication that he's already getting ready to sign the necessary paperwork to permanently change his name.

Hey, do whatever makes you happy, man. Although, we can't say EVERYONE will take to the name change.

What do YOU think?? Are you a fan of the name Foodgod??

