Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Kourtney K. Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Legal Matters, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Food, Fast Food, HIGHlarious, Crazzzzy, Food Porn >> Jonathan Cheban Says He Plans To Legally Change His Name To Foodgod — & He's 100% Serious!!

Jonathan Cheban Says He Plans To Legally Change His Name To Foodgod — & He's 100% Serious!!

11/07/2017 11:39 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueLegal MattersKanye WestKim KardashianFoodFast FoodHIGHlariousCrazzzzyFood Porn

Jonathan Cheban changing his name to foodgod

Well this is a choice…

On Monday, it was reported that Kim Kardashian West's bestie Jonathan Cheban is planning to legally change his name to "Foodgod." Excuse us for a minute — HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Related: Tyga Calls Out Scott Disick For Still Being On Dating App

Anywho, according to Page Six, the Kardashian confidant is gearing up to change his moniker as he's taken to the way fans have started referring to him by his culinary alter ego. He told the webloid:

"Everyone calls me foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or 'BFF.'"

Apparently, the title was given to Jonathan by Keeks' husband, Kanye West. And for those of you doubting Cheban's commitment to the name change, know he's revealed to the publication that he's already getting ready to sign the necessary paperwork to permanently change his name.

Hey, do whatever makes you happy, man. Although, we can't say EVERYONE will take to the name change.

What do YOU think?? Are you a fan of the name Foodgod??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's 'Bad' Moms: Celebs Share Their Parenting Struggles & More
Halloween 2017: All The AH-Mazing Celebrity Costumes!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who Use Coffee & Food In Their Skincare!
View Pics »
Next story »
Taylor Swift Got Perez Suspended From Twitter!
See All Comments