Kevin Spacey Was 'A Bit Of A Bully' On Set Of Baby Driver, According To Costar Jon Bernthal

The more accusations we hear of abhorrent actions from Kevin Spacey's past, the more the past catches up to the present.

We recently heard his behavior has even been inappropriate up to the filming of his (now former) hit show House Of Cards.

Now, according to Baby Driver costar Jon Bernthal, his attitude on the set of the 2017 film was upsetting too — enough that the Punisher star lost "a ton of respect for him."

He told Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on their Sirius XM show on Tuesday:

"I remember being on that set, and I remember him rubbing me the wrong way. It's funny, anybody who I was working with at the time, people in my life, remember me saying it. A lot of people reached out to me, you know, when that happened."

What specifically did he do that rubbed Jon the wrong way? He elaborated:

"Going on to that set and working with him, I wasn't there much, and I wasn't really in a situation to judge, but when I was there, he really rubbed me the wrong way. I thought he was a bit of a bully. I didn't really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set."

When asked if he was behaving "aggressively or sexually" the actor said it was "a combination." He explained:

"I think he was acting toward people in a way that I remember at the time thinking, 'Man, if that was a woman that he was talking to, I would've done something, I would've said something.' I was really happy to sort of get out of there for that reason, and I just remember losing a ton of respect for him. And nowhere did I see anything like the kind of allegations that have come up against him, and I think it would be weak of me to sort of pile on about some shit that I don't know about, but the kind of man he was when I saw him, working with him made me lose all respect for him, and I was enormously disappointed."

